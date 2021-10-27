The Incredibles 3 updates, Brad Bird gives real reasons behind long gap

It has been over three years since The Incredibles 2 had hit the screens back in 2018. The avid Incredibles enthusiasts are dying to know when Incredibles 3 will be out. They are basically waiting to get official nod in favour of its making.

John Walker, the franchise producer of Incredibles expressed his views of a potential third movie. He told to Entertainment Weekly, "I wouldn't ever rule it out, and if past is prologue, it'll be another 14 years — and a lot of people will probably need oxygen to make a third one."

"There were a lot of ideas that we had on this film that could be [used]... whether it's another Incredibles film, or something else," he said to EW.

The writer-cum-director, Brad Bird talked at a press event on the long gap between the two movies. He cited that the creative team didn't opt for another movie just for the purpose of working on a sequel and reeling in more money.

"The thing is, many sequels are cash grabs… There's a saying in the business that I can't stand, where they go, 'if you don't make another one, you're leaving money on the table.' It's like, money on the table is not what makes me get up in the morning; making something that people are gonna enjoy a hundred years from now, that's what gets me up. So if it were a cash grab, we would not have taken fourteen years – it makes no financial sense to wait this long – it's purely [that] we had a story we wanted to tell," Bird opined, IGN reported.

"Not only do you have every superhero under the sun and cross-promoting films and blah blah blah blah blah, but you also have a bunch of television shows ... So it's easy to freak out and go, well, why even try? Everybody's got everything done to death. But I return to, what makes us unique? And it's this idea of a family, and that superheroes have to hide their abilities. And those things are actually unique to us, and there's plenty left to explore," Bird said.

On the other hand, the actor Samuel L. Jackson (who voiced as Lucius Best) and Sophia Bush (as Karen Voyd) already expressed interest in reprising their roles in Incredibles 3. Many fans may not know that John Walker, the franchise producer expressed his views of a potential third movie. He said, "I wouldn't ever rule it out."

He further said, "and if past is prologue, it'll be another 14 years — and a lot of people will probably need oxygen to make a third one [The Incredibles 3]."

The Incredibles 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to learn more updates on Hollywood animated movies.

Also Read: Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 definitely happening but will it end the popular series?