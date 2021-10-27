Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats

A South Korean pet cooking studio owner has started a baking class through which fans of Netflix's "Squid Game" TV show can share the Halloween fun with their dogs by making them cookies. The wheat-free dog treats come in the shapes of sugar candies popularised by the series, as well as the guards in pink jumpsuits and black masks who appear in the nine-part thriller, said shop owner Lee Jin-sun, who has a one-year-old Maltese poodle named Geumdong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)