Entertainment News Roundup: Investigators recover ammunition from Baldwin movie shooting scene; Criminal charges not ruled out in shooting on Alec Baldwin film - report and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Investigators recover ammunition from Baldwin movie shooting scene

Detectives recovered what they described as loose and boxed ammunition from the Western movie set where actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer, according to an inventory of seized items that was released on Monday. Authorities did not say what type of ammunition they removed from the set of "Rust" and whether it included live or dummy bullets or blank cartridges. The items included two boxes of "ammo," "loose ammo and boxes" as well as "a fanny pack w/ammo."

Criminal charges not ruled out in shooting on Alec Baldwin film - report

Criminal charges have not been ruled out in a fatal accidental shooting by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a western film, the local district attorney said on Tuesday. Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, in an interview with the New York Times also said it was incorrect to refer to the firearm used in the incident as a "prop gun," as has been done in media reports.

Amanda Seyfried tackles postpartum depression in new film

Hollywood actor Amanda Seyfried has gone to great lengths to see her new movie "A Mouthful of Air" about postpartum depression hit the cinemas. Based on the 2003 book of the same name by Amy Koppelman, who wrote about her own experience, the film came to fruition after Koppelman heard a woman talking on the radio about having the condition. She then reached out to Seyfried to see if they could make a film to shed light on it.

Environmental documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin delays release

The theatrical and digital release of 'Flint: Who Can You Trust?', an environmental documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin, has been postponed, its director said, following the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the actor's movie 'Rust.' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured when a revolver that Baldwin was using during rehearsal discharged. The actor had been told the gun was not loaded, according to court documents.

Comedian Dave Chappelle addresses Netflix transgender controversy in full for first time

Editor's note: Attention to strong language in paragraph 4 that could offend some readers Comedian Dave Chappelle on Monday addressed the transgender controversy at Netflix in full for the first time on a video on his Instagram account, five days after about 100 people protested near the streaming company's headquarters.

Hong Kong passes film censorship law to 'safeguard national security'

Hong Kong's legislature passed a new film censorship law on Wednesday to "safeguard national security", though critics say it will dampen creativity in its world famous movie industry and further reduce freedoms in the former British colony. China imposed a sweeping national security law over its most restive city last year, and Hong Kong's legislature has no opposition lawmakers left after mass resignations from the pro-democracy camp in protest against the ousting of some colleagues.

'Dune: Part Two' movie gets go-ahead movie from Warner Bros

Movie studio Warner Bros said on Tuesday it will release a second "Dune" movie in October 2023. The first part of the sci-fi epic, directed by Denis Villeneuve and one of the most eagerly anticipated films of 2021, opened in movie theaters in North America last week and earned a healthy $41 million on its opening weekend.

Factbox - Mort Sahl's satirical observations

Mort Sahl pulled on a V-neck sweater and carried a newspaper when he took to the stage to shape political satire. His highly improvised act had an influence on several generations of comedians who followed. Here are some observations from the comedian, who according to media reports has died at the age of 94:

Influential U.S. comedian Mort Sahl dies at age 94

Mort Sahl, who strolled onstage with a newspaper and shook up the comedy world in the 1950s and '60s with a groundbreaking critical look at American life and politics, died on Tuesday at the age of 94, the New York Times and Washington Post reported. Sahl, who was widely considered the father of modern political satire, died at his home near San Francisco, the newspapers cited a friend as saying. She did not give a cause of death. Reuters could not immediately independently confirm the death.

Questions swirl in Alec Baldwin shooting case ahead of sheriff's update

Almost a week after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a crew member on a Western movie set in New Mexico, local authorities will speak publicly about their search for answers into how a gun used as a prop turned out to be deadly. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies will take questions from the media on Wednesday about the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal for the movie "Rust."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)