Biography of 'Coffee King' VG Siddhartha to come out in 2022

Biography of the late VG Siddhartha, the founder of cafe chain 'Café Coffee Day', will be released next year, announced publishing house Pan Macmillan India on Wednesday.

The book, titled ''Coffee King:The Swift Rise and Sudden Death of Café Coffee Day Founder V. G. Siddhartha'', pieces together the story of Siddhartha's ''dynamic rise as a businessman and his fall from grace, unravelling the reasons that led to his financial crises and eventually his shocking death''.

It is co-authored by business journalists Rukmini Rao and Prosenjit Datta.

''As we proceeded with the research for this book, we realised that the late V. G. Siddhartha had built an organization that was far more complex than what appeared on the surface. So we peeled the onion, layer by layer, in order to properly understand the business tycoon's professional and personal avatars and where the two intersected,'' said Datta.

Siddhartha, who co-founded the country's largest coffee retail chain and backed some of the marquee names in the Indian IT services landscape today, was found dead on July 31, 2019 near Mangalore. He died by suicide due to huge financial losses in his businesses.

Commenting on the book, Rao said many facets to Siddhartha still remain unknown and the book will bring all those aspects together to ''present a complex, holistic portrait''.

''V. G. Siddhartha's biography will offer much more than just the story of the man who created India's biggest coffee chain,'' she said.

According to the publishers, the great depth of research, combined with an empathetic approach, make this undoubtedly the ''most definitive book there may ever be on India's coffee king.'' ''Consummate business journalists Rukmini Rao and Prosenjit Datta’s investigation into the life and death of one of India’s most intriguing business tycoons has culminated in a riveting, finely nuanced character study,'' said Teesta Guha Sarkar, head of editorial, Pan Macmillan India.

