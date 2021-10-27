Mandira Bedi pens emotional note introducing late husband's last project 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar'

Actor Mandira Bedi on Wednesday penned an emotional note introducing her late husband Raj Kaushal's last project 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar'. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mandira posted a picture of the poster of the upcoming series and wrote, "Raj had a crazy passion for his work and when a great idea hit him, there would be a sparkle in his eye and a new spring in his step. And he had that look his eye and that unabating high energy all through the writing and making of #AkkadBakkad .."

She further wrote that her late husband's "belief and passion for the project, is what drove him and is there for all to see in the show.." Mandira also shared that she is heartbroken because of the fact that Raj could not see his "labour of love, see its natural and successful end."

She further extended her thanks to streamer Amazon Prime Video for "seeing the show through and putting out his last piece of work. I hope audiences enjoy it as much as he did making it.' On Wednesday, producers of his last directorial 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar' unveiled the teaser of the web series and announced to release the project on November 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

The web series stars Vicky Arora, Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma, and Manish Chaudhari. In the teaser, Bhargav Sharma (played by Vicky Arora) and his friends could be seen hatching a plan to open India's first fake bank and get people to deposit money in it and flee with the moolah.

For the unversed, Raj was 49 when he left for heavenly abode on June 30 due to a heart attack. (ANI)

