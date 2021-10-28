Entertainment News Roundup: 'Dune: Part Two' movie gets go-ahead movie from Warner Bros; Influential U.S. comedian Mort Sahl dies at age 94 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Criminal charges not ruled out in shooting on Alec Baldwin film - report

Criminal charges have not been ruled out in a fatal accidental shooting by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a western film, the local district attorney said on Tuesday. Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, in an interview with the New York Times also said it was incorrect to refer to the firearm used in the incident as a "prop gun," as has been done in media reports.

Amanda Seyfried tackles postpartum depression in new film

Hollywood actor Amanda Seyfried has gone to great lengths to see her new movie "A Mouthful of Air" about postpartum depression hit the cinemas. Based on the 2003 book of the same name by Amy Koppelman, who wrote about her own experience, the film came to fruition after Koppelman heard a woman talking on the radio about having the condition. She then reached out to Seyfried to see if they could make a film to shed light on it.

Universal Music Group's core earnings up 21%, boosted by streaming

Universal Music Group NV (UMG), the record label behind many of the music industry's biggest stars, on Wednesday reported a 21% rise in third quarter core earnings it attributed to growing revenue from streaming and social media platforms. UMG's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 461 million euros ($535 million) compared with 382 million euros in the same period a year ago.

Environmental documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin delays release

The theatrical and digital release of 'Flint: Who Can You Trust?', an environmental documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin, has been postponed, its director said, following the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the actor's movie 'Rust.' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured when a revolver that Baldwin was using during rehearsal discharged. The actor had been told the gun was not loaded, according to court documents.

Hong Kong passes film censorship law to 'safeguard national security'

Hong Kong's legislature passed a new film censorship law on Wednesday to "safeguard national security", though critics say it will dampen creativity in its world famous movie industry and further reduce freedoms in the former British colony. China imposed a sweeping national security law over its most restive city last year, and Hong Kong's legislature has no opposition lawmakers left after mass resignations from the pro-democracy camp in protest against the ousting of some colleagues.

Producers of Alec Baldwin film hire law firm for shooting probe

The producers of the film "Rust" have hired the law firm Jenner & Block to investigate last week's accidental fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin. In a letter sent to cast and crew on Tuesday night and obtained by Reuters, the "Rust" production team said Jenner "will have full discretion about who to interview and any conclusions they draw." The investigation will be led by attorney Brandon Fox https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/top-criminal-prosecutor-la-returns-lead-jenner-office-2021-07-21, the managing partner of Jenner's Los Angeles office, according to the letter.

'Dune: Part Two' movie gets go-ahead movie from Warner Bros

Movie studio Warner Bros said on Tuesday it will release a second "Dune" movie in October 2023. The first part of the sci-fi epic, directed by Denis Villeneuve and one of the most eagerly anticipated films of 2021, opened in movie theaters in North America last week and earned a healthy $41 million on its opening weekend.

Factbox - Mort Sahl's satirical observations

Mort Sahl pulled on a V-neck sweater and carried a newspaper when he took to the stage to shape political satire. His highly improvised act had an influence on several generations of comedians who followed. Here are some observations from the comedian, who according to media reports has died https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-comedian-mort-sahl-dead-age-94-new-york-times-2021-10-26 at the age of 94:

Influential U.S. comedian Mort Sahl dies at age 94

Mort Sahl, who strolled onstage with a newspaper and shook up the comedy world in the 1950s and '60s with a groundbreaking critical look at American life and politics, died on Tuesday at the age of 94, the New York Times and Washington Post reported. Sahl, who was widely considered the father of modern political satire, died at his home near San Francisco, the newspapers cited a friend as saying. She did not give a cause of death. Reuters could not immediately independently confirm the death.

Gun not thoroughly checked before Alec Baldwin fired fatal shot

A .45-caliber Colt pistol used on the set of the film "Rust" was not thoroughly checked before being given to actor Alec Baldwin, who fired a live lead bullet in an accidental fatal shooting last week in New Mexico, according to officials and a new court filing. New details about the incident emerged on Wednesday during a news conference by Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and in an affidavit filed by the sheriff's department. Mendoza told reporters there was a complacent attitude toward safety on the set before last Thursday's shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal.

