Felicity Jones to reportedly feature in 'Blood Mother'

Felicity Jones, known for films like ''On the Basis of Sex'' and ''Theory of Everything'', is set to star in New Regency's upcoming feature ''Blood Mother''.

Sources told Deadline, the Oscar-nominated actor will also produce the film.

''Blood Mother'' is written by Steve Zissis of ''Togetherness'' fame and is based on an original story by Kelly Marcel (''Venom: Let There Be Carnage'') and Zissis.

The film follows an Oxford professor, played by Felicity Jones, who discovers her baby is inhuman and finds herself doing the unimaginable to keep him alive.

Marcel and Zissis, who have writing credits on Emma Stone's ''Cruella'', will also produce the film alongside Felicity Jones' brother, Alex Jones.

Felicity Jones was most recently seen in George Clooney's ''Midnight Sky''.

