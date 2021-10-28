Left Menu

Felicity Jones to reportedly feature in 'Blood Mother'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-10-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 12:27 IST
Felicity Jones to reportedly feature in 'Blood Mother'
  • Country:
  • United States

Felicity Jones, known for films like ''On the Basis of Sex'' and ''Theory of Everything'', is set to star in New Regency's upcoming feature ''Blood Mother''.

Sources told Deadline, the Oscar-nominated actor will also produce the film.

''Blood Mother'' is written by Steve Zissis of ''Togetherness'' fame and is based on an original story by Kelly Marcel (''Venom: Let There Be Carnage'') and Zissis.

The film follows an Oxford professor, played by Felicity Jones, who discovers her baby is inhuman and finds herself doing the unimaginable to keep him alive.

Marcel and Zissis, who have writing credits on Emma Stone's ''Cruella'', will also produce the film alongside Felicity Jones' brother, Alex Jones.

Felicity Jones was most recently seen in George Clooney's ''Midnight Sky''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021