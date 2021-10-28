Left Menu

Two dead after members of rival groups clash in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 28 PTI Two people died and three others were injured after members of two rival groups of a community clashed in a village of Adilabad district, police said on Thursday.The incident happened in Gundala village on Wednesday ahead of a festival rally, they said adding the situation is now normal.Two groups of a same community clashed by attacking each other by pelting stones and hitting with sticks.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-10-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 14:04 IST
Two dead after members of rival groups clash in Telangana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people died and three others were injured after members of two rival groups of a community clashed in a village of Adilabad district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Gundala village on Wednesday ahead of a festival rally, they said adding the situation is now normal.

''Two groups of the same community clashed by attacking each other by pelting stones and hitting with sticks. Two persons died on the spot and three others, who were injured during the clash were admitted to a hospital,'' a senior police official said.

The clash broke out after a group objected to the use of a sound system by members of another group ahead of a religious procession resulting in the hurling of stones, the official said.

After getting information about the incident, police rushed to the village but they ran away into the fields and again the members of both the groups hit each other with sticks resulting in the spot death of two people, he said. Additional police forces were rushed to the village and pickets were set up and the situation was brought under control and some people have been taken into custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021