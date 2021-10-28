Left Menu

Sonakshi Sinha's 'Mil Mahiya' crosses 3.2 Billion Video Plays on Moj in 3 weeks

Within just a month of its release, Mil Mahiya has crossed a staggering 3.2 Billion total video plays till date on the app itself, owing to Mojs exponential universe of users and creators.

28-10-2021
Sonakshi Sinha's 'Mil Mahiya' crosses 3.2 Billion Video Plays on Moj in 3 weeks
Amidst the burgeoning short content fever that has engulfed the nation, India's popular short video app Moj unlocked a new horizon with the exclusive release of Sonakshi Sinha's 'Mil Mahiya' on the app. Within just a month of its release, Mil Mahiya has crossed a staggering 3.2 Billion total video plays to date on the app itself, owing to Moj's exponential universe of users and creators. With over 400,000+ user-generated content pouring in for the song, the chartbuster saw 110,000+ creators participating in the #MilMahiyaOnMoj hashtag. The designated hashtag has garnered a whopping 3.6 billion video plays to date. Produced by UpsideDown and ICONYK, the song features the fearless Sonakshi Sinha along with singer Raashi Sood.

''We have gone through some unprecedented times and the experience has made me realize that there are always more avenues to explore. I'm really glad the song first launched on Moj. I believe short video apps are now in the cultural mainstream with the way content is being created and consumed. Music has always been a big part of my life and this song spoke to me. 3.2 billion video plays is a big deal, we've poured our hearts out creating this video and it's all been worth it. A big, big congratulations to the whole team!,'' says Sonakshi Sinha.

With the growing importance of digital media, there has been a tectonic shift in the kind of content being created and consumed. The short video space is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country's digital media landscape, with homegrown platform Moj emerging as one of the leading players. Providing their talented community of creators with a platform to display their creativity to the world, Moj boasts of the highest monthly active user base of over 160 million users. With the best-in-class content recommendation, great camera experience, one of the largest music catalogs and disruptive innovation, home-grown short video platform Moj only strengthens its brand recall as the ultimate entertainment destination. Speaking about this, Shashank Shekhar, Director of Content Ops at ShareChat & Moj, said, ''At Moj, we celebrate originality and creativity and are constantly looking at avenues to further our creators' growth. The release of 'Mil Mahiya' on Moj marks a collective milestone and has opened a gateway to innovative brand collaborations. The burgeoning popularity of consuming content in the form of short videos has taken over the content world with a storm.'' The platform has recently been featured in App Annie's 'daily time spent in apps' report for Q3 2021 as one of the top 5 most downloaded apps in India.

