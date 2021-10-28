Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 15:38 IST
Kunal Kemmu begins filming 'Abhay 3'
Actor Kunal Kemmu on Thursday started shooting for the third season of his crime thriller ''Abhay''.

The show, directed by Ken Ghosh, features Kemmu in the title role of an investigative officer.

The actor took to Instagram and posted an announcement poster of the ZEE5 series.

''And it begins... Again! 'Abhay 3' @zee5premium @kenghosh19 @zeestudiosofficial #shootbegins,'' the 38-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Ghosh shared another poster of the show, writing that ''Abhay 3'' will be ''dark, crazy, twisted, evil.'' Produced by BP Singh, season three of the show also stars Nidhi Singh and Asha Negi.

The first season ''Abhay'' was released in 2019 and marked the digital debut of Kemmu, known for films like ''Go Goa Goa'', the ''Golmaal'' series, ''Kalank'' and ''Lootcase''.

