Blessing to shoot opposite Ali Fazal: Richa Chadha

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-10-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 17:02 IST
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal (Image source:Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actors and real-life couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have a cameo in filmmaker Shaad Ali's upcoming project 'Call My Agent: Bollywood'. Sharing experience working with Ali Fazal in 'Call My Agent: Bollywood', Richa said, "It was a really blessing to be shooting opposite Ali for the first time. I love the French show and I am happy someone thought it could work in the Indian setting. The director was so open to ideas, he allowed us to improvise and come up with comedic lines. Shaad is cooking up a treat and I cannot wait for the release.''

'Call My Agent: Bollywood' is an Indian adaptation of the popular French series 'Dix Pour Cent', written by Abbas and Hussein Dalal. Actors Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor and Ayush Mehra will be seen playing the lead roles in the Netflix series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

