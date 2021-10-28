Kunal Kemmu starts shooting for 'Abhay 3'

The filming of Kunal Kemmu-starrer 'Abhay 3' has started. On Thursday, Kunal took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans.

He wrote, "And it begins... Again!!Abhay 3." Alongside the note, Kunal posted a picture of the show's clapperboard. The image also features a shiny metallic gun.

Helmed by Ken Ghosh, 'Abhay 3' is the third part in a popular franchise of the same name. The previous seasons of ZEE5 show also featured Ram Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Asha Negi in prominent roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)