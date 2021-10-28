Left Menu

Britain's MOBO awards to host first live show since 2017

Britain's MOBO Awards will return later this year with a live show, their first since 2017, organisers said on Thursday. Nominees are yet to be announced. The annual awards show, which began in 1996, went on hiatus in 2017 and was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 18:00 IST
Britain's MOBO awards to host first live show since 2017
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's MOBO Awards will return later this year with a live show, their first since 2017, organisers said on Thursday. The MOBOs, which honour Music of Black Origin, will be held on Dec. 5 in Coventry, currently designated the UK City of Culture. Nominees are yet to be announced.

The annual awards show, which began in 1996, went on hiatus in 2017 and was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "In 2020, we proudly did the unthinkable by producing an awards show amid a global pandemic, which was no easy feat. This year, we are delighted to be returning to a live format in the incredible city of Coventry," MOBO Group founder and chief Kanya King said in a statement.

"Over the past 24 years, the MOBO Awards has set a precedent for delivering memorable moments and iconic performances, and this year’s ceremony will be no different." Past MOBO awards winners include rappers Stormzy and Tinie Tempah as well as singers Leona Lewis and Emeli Sande.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021