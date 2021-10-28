Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar is all set to conduct a TakaTak masterclass for his fans!

Left Menu

Ranveer Brar to teach his virtual sous-chefs how to flip a Rumali Roti and make flaming sword kebabs only on MX TakaTak on 28th October at 7pm! 28 October, 2021: Entertaining consumers with fun short videos, MX TakaTak has been driving engagement for its vast community with compelling content across categories. With the festive season around the corner, it has now stepped into the world of food and has onboarded Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar to join ranks with its growing content creator base. He is all set to start his journey with MX TakaTak, promising endless culinary content with a unique set of tips and tricks about food fundamentals. And, the first step towards keeping this commitment is the exciting and topical LIVE masterclass that Chef Brar is conducting for his fans on 28th October at 7pm. Ranveer Brar is one of the most active chefs on social media for culinary entertainment. Through this Live Master class with MX TakaTak, he would be teaching the viewers how to flip a Rumali Roti and make flaming sword kebabs with relatable cooking tips and conversational takeaways. Commenting on the collaboration, Ranveer Brar said, “People tend to get scared about finding their way in a kitchen and cooking for their loved ones, but I want to try and show the large MX community that food is fun and one can learn to make exciting recipes even at their own homes. I love to work with platforms that allow me to be an extension of myself and express myself fully. Joining MX TakaTak is a great opportunity for not just achieving that but also to adapt to new trends and resonate with the youth online. I’ve realised that food can be a collective emotion and I really want to try and spread my love for all things culinary with the diverse audiences of this platform.” Curating customized content buckets that millions of users watch on the app to the advertisers that join with the goal of connecting with a broad audience base, MX TakaTak has something to offer everybody. Tune in to the LIVE Masterclass with Ranveer Brar and watch him flip a Rumali Roti and make flaming sword kebabs on 28th October only at MX TakaTak at 7pm. Watch out for Ranveer Brar on MX TakaTak Download MX TakaTak now: https://bit.ly/MXTakaTakApp PWR PWR

