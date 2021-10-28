Odd News Roundup:S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats
A South Korean pet cooking studio owner has started a baking class through which fans of Netflix's "Squid Game" TV show can share the Halloween fun with their dogs by making them cookies. The wheat-free dog treats come in the shapes of sugar candies popularised by the series, as well as the guards in pink jumpsuits and black masks who appear in the nine-part thriller, said shop owner Lee Jin-sun, who has a one-year-old Maltese poodle named Geumdong.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Squid Game
- Maltese
- South Korean
- Netflix
ALSO READ
S.Korea's 'Squid Game' is Netflix's biggest original show debut
Entertainment News Roundup: South Korea's 'Squid Game' is Netflix's biggest original show debut; Branagh's 'Belfast' gets UK premiere as Oscar buzz grows and more
K-drama 'Squid Game' becomes Netflix's 'biggest series launch' with 111 million views since debut
Entertainment News Roundup: South Korea's 'Squid Game' is Netflix's biggest original show debut; Branagh's 'Belfast' gets UK premiere as Oscar buzz grows and more
Entertainment News Roundup: South Korea's 'Squid Game' is Netflix's biggest original show debut; Branagh's 'Belfast' gets UK premiere as Oscar buzz grows and more