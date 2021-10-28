Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel covers artworks starring Stan Lee go up for blockchain auction; A Minute With: crime writer Ann Cleeves on 'The Long Call' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Marvel covers artworks starring Stan Lee go up for blockchain auction

Ten artworks showing Stan Lee on the covers of his comic books and signed by the late Marvel superhero creator go up for blockchain auction on Wednesday, with winning bidders getting the physical as well as digital versions of the canvases. Pop artist Rob Prior began working with the man behind, among others, Spider-Man, Iron Man and Black Panther in 2017 on "The Legacy Collection: Portraits of Stan Lee", and depicts him as his famed characters or in cameo images.

A Minute With: crime writer Ann Cleeves on 'The Long Call'

British crime writer Ann Cleeves turned to her teenage stomping ground on the southwest coast for inspiration for her novel "The Long Call", which airs in a new TV dramatisation from this week in the UK and North America. The book, written after her husband Tim's death in 2017 and released in 2019, follows gay detective Matthew Venn as he returns to his old North Devon home, revisiting the community he was rejected from years ago and embarking on a major murder case.

Amanda Seyfried tackles postpartum depression in new film

Hollywood actor Amanda Seyfried has gone to great lengths to see her new movie "A Mouthful of Air" about postpartum depression hit the cinemas. Based on the 2003 book of the same name by Amy Koppelman, who wrote about her own experience, the film came to fruition after Koppelman heard a woman talking on the radio about having the condition. She then reached out to Seyfried to see if they could make a film to shed light on it.

Universal Music Group's core earnings up 21%, boosted by streaming

Universal Music Group NV (UMG), the record label behind many of the music industry's biggest stars, on Wednesday reported a 21% rise in third quarter core earnings it attributed to growing revenue from streaming and social media platforms. UMG's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 461 million euros ($535 million) compared with 382 million euros in the same period a year ago.

New York exhibition celebrates David Bowie's 75th birth anniversary

A pop-up shop-cum-exhibition in New York is celebrating David Bowie on his upcoming 75th birth anniversary. Located in the Manhattan neighborhood of Soho where the British singer lived, the multimedia experience, entitled "Bowie 75," will remain open free of charge through January. The date of Bowie's birthday, Jan. 8, will be marked.

Britain's MOBO awards to host first live show since 2017

Britain's MOBO Awards will return later this year with a live show, their first since 2017, organisers said on Thursday. The MOBOs, which honour Music of Black Origin, will be held on Dec. 5 in Coventry, currently designated the UK City of Culture. Nominees are yet to be announced.

Hong Kong passes film censorship law to 'safeguard national security'

Hong Kong's legislature passed a new film censorship law on Wednesday to "safeguard national security", though critics say it will dampen creativity in its world famous movie industry and further reduce freedoms in the former British colony. China imposed a sweeping national security law over its most restive city last year, and Hong Kong's legislature has no opposition lawmakers left after mass resignations from the pro-democracy camp in protest against the ousting of some colleagues.

Producers of Alec Baldwin film hire law firm for shooting probe

Actor Alec Baldwin and other producers of the film "Rust" have hired the law firm Jenner & Block to investigate Baldwin's accidental fatal shooting last week of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In a letter sent to cast and crew on Tuesday night and seen by Reuters, the "Rust" production team said Jenner "will have full discretion about who to interview and any conclusions they draw." The investigation will be led by attorney Brandon Fox, the managing partner of Jenner's Los Angeles office, according to the letter.

Explainer - Who faces legal liability in 'Rust' shooting case?

Lawsuits seeking to assign civil liability in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins would be most likely to name the "Rust" crew member who inspected the gun, the assistant director who handed it to actor Alec Baldwin and possibly others in the production company, experts said on Wednesday. New Mexico authorities have not ruled out criminal charges in the case. While rehearsing a scene on the movie set, Baldwin accidentally fired a gun that he had been told was safe. The shot killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Gun not thoroughly checked before Alec Baldwin fired fatal shot

A .45-caliber Colt revolver used on the set of the film "Rust" was not thoroughly checked before being given to actor Alec Baldwin, who fired a live lead bullet in an accidental fatal shooting last week in New Mexico, according to officials and a new court filing. New details about the incident emerged on Wednesday during a news conference by Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and in an affidavit filed by the sheriff's department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)