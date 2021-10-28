Left Menu

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

Kanye West, whose "Donda" album had the biggest first-week sales of 2021, got just one nod, for favorite gospel artist. Rodrigo, The Weeknd, K-Pop band BTS, rapper Drake and Ariana Grande will face off for artist of the year against Swift, who last year won the title for a record sixth time.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-10-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 19:02 IST
Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations
  • Country:
  • United States

Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including artist of the year, best new artist, and favorite pop song for her debut single, "Drivers License."

Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd followed with six, while Doja Cat, reggaeton star Bad Bunny and first-time nominee R&B singer Giveon had five apiece. Billie Eilish was notably absent from the nominations list despite releasing her second album in July. Kanye West, whose "Donda" album had the biggest first-week sales of 2021, got just one nod, for favorite gospel artist.

Rodrigo, The Weeknd, K-Pop band BTS, rapper Drake and Ariana Grande will face off for artist of the year against Swift, who last year won the title for a record sixth time. The fan-voted event, one of the largest music award shows in the United States, will take place in Los Angeles on Nov. 21.

The nominations are based on performances on the Billboard music charts, streaming and album sales, radio play and social media engagement. First-time nominees, including rappers Saweetie, 24kGoldn and the late Pop Smoke, dominated the list. Silk Sonic, the new R&B duo formed in March by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, got three nods including favorite pop duo or group.

BTS, whose single "Butter," ruled the Billboard singles charts for 10 weeks this past summer, will compete in three categories - artist of the year, favorite pop group, and favorite pop song.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021