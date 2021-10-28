Left Menu

SRK fans gather outside Mannat to celebrate after Aryan Khan gets bail in drugs case

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans, on Thursday, gathered outside his iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, to celebrate as the Bombay High Court granted bail to the actor's son Aryan Khan after his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-10-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 21:54 IST
SRK fans gather outside Mannat to celebrate after Aryan Khan gets bail in drugs case
SRK fans outside Mannat. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans, on Thursday, gathered outside his iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, to celebrate as the Bombay High Court granted bail to the actor's son Aryan Khan after his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case. Some of SRK's fans could even be seen bursting firecrackers in front of Mannat, showing support for the star. AbRam Khan also appeared, standing on a balcony inside the sea-facing bungalow, waving at media and fans. He continued to wave until his nanny took him back inside.

Two men were seen holding up a banner 'Welcome Home Prince Aryan' that had a photo of SRK with his son, as the others burst crackers. At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison. The Bombay High Court had also granted bail to Arbaaz and Munmum in the case.

Aryan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021