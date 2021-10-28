SRK fans gather outside Mannat to celebrate after Aryan Khan gets bail in drugs case

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans, on Thursday, gathered outside his iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, to celebrate as the Bombay High Court granted bail to the actor's son Aryan Khan after his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case. Some of SRK's fans could even be seen bursting firecrackers in front of Mannat, showing support for the star. AbRam Khan also appeared, standing on a balcony inside the sea-facing bungalow, waving at media and fans. He continued to wave until his nanny took him back inside.

Two men were seen holding up a banner 'Welcome Home Prince Aryan' that had a photo of SRK with his son, as the others burst crackers. At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison. The Bombay High Court had also granted bail to Arbaaz and Munmum in the case.

Aryan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. (ANI)

