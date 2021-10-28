Left Menu

UK's Queen Elizabeth appears in good spirits after health concerns

Britain's Queen Elizabeth appeared to be in good spirits on Thursday as she carried out an online royal engagement, two days after she cancelled her planned appearance at next week's COP26 climate summit following advice from her doctors.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 22:29 IST
UK's Queen Elizabeth appears in good spirits after health concerns
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Queen Elizabeth appeared to be in good spirits on Thursday as she carried out an online royal engagement, two days after she cancelled her planned appearance at next week's COP26 climate summit following advice from her doctors. "I am very glad to have a chance to see you if only mechanically this morning," the queen, 95, said as she oversaw the awarding of a medal for poetry to British poet and translator David Constantine via video link.

"I don't know what you do with it. Do you put it in a cupboard?" she asked regarding the medal, smiling into the camera. The footage was released by Buckingham Palace.

The world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch spent a night in hospital last week for an unspecified ailment not related to COVID-19. It was Elizabeth's first overnight hospital stay for years. The queen had been due to attend an evening reception next Monday at the COP26 conference in Glasgow but will instead deliver a recorded message to world leaders. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Alistair Bell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021