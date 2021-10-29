Left Menu

Ana de Armas in talks to lead 'John Wick' spin-off 'Ballerina'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-10-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 10:26 IST
Ana de Armas in talks to lead 'John Wick' spin-off 'Ballerina'
Hollywood star Ana de Armas is in negotiations to topline ''John Wick'' spin-off movie ''Ballerina''.

Shay Hatten, the scribe of Keanu Reeves-starrer ''John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum'', has penned the script for the project, which has been in development for many years.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the spin-off centres on a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family, reported Deadline.

The female assassin, who is trained in ballet, was glimpsed in ''Parabellum''.

At this point, there is no clarity whether Reeves will appear in the spin-off, which will be helmed by ''Underworld'' director Len Wiseman.

The actor, however, will serve as executive producer on the project, which will be produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski.

Armas most recently featured in the James Bond movie ''No Time To Die'', in which she co-starred with Daniel Craig.

She will be next seen in Anthony and Joe Russo's ''The Gray Man'' and the highly-anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic ''Blonde''. The Cuban star will also feature in ''Deep Water'' alongside Ben Affleck.

