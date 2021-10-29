Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats

A South Korean pet cooking studio owner has started a baking class through which fans of Netflix's "Squid Game" TV show can share the Halloween fun with their dogs by making them cookies. The wheat-free dog treats come in the shapes of sugar candies popularised by the series, as well as the guards in pink jumpsuits and black masks who appear in the nine-part thriller, said shop owner Lee Jin-sun, who has a one-year-old Maltese poodle named Geumdong.

Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Zookeepers at Cuba's National Zoo say several species of exotic and endangered animals took advantage of the peace and quiet brought on by the coronavirus pandemic for romantic encounters that resulted in a bumper crop of baby animals. The newborns include leopards, bengal tigers, zebras, giraffes, antelopes and oxen, a rarity officials attribute to the many months the zoo was closed during the pandemic, said zoo veterinarian Rachel Ortiz.

