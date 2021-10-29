Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel covers artworks starring Stan Lee go up for blockchain auction; Mumbai court grants bail to son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Marvel covers artworks starring Stan Lee go up for blockchain auction

Ten artworks showing Stan Lee on the covers of his comic books and signed by the late Marvel superhero creator go up for blockchain auction on Wednesday, with winning bidders getting the physical as well as digital versions of the canvases. Pop artist Rob Prior began working with the man behind, among others, Spider-Man, Iron Man and Black Panther in 2017 on "The Legacy Collection: Portraits of Stan Lee", and depicts him as his famed characters or in cameo images.

Mumbai court grants bail to son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan

An Indian court on Thursday granted bail to the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, more than three weeks after he was arrested in a drugs case that has dominated news headlines and polarised social media in the cinema-obsessed nation. "The court has granted bail just now and hopefully all the three petitioners will come out of jail tomorrow or on Saturday," Mukul Rohatgi, a lawyer who appeared for Khan's son, told reporters outside a court in India's financial capital Mumbai.

A Minute With: crime writer Ann Cleeves on 'The Long Call'

British crime writer Ann Cleeves turned to her teenage stomping ground on the southwest coast for inspiration for her novel "The Long Call", which airs in a new TV dramatisation from this week in the UK and North America. The book, written after her husband Tim's death in 2017 and released in 2019, follows gay detective Matthew Venn as he returns to his old North Devon home, revisiting the community he was rejected from years ago and embarking on a major murder case.

'No place like home': Regina King cements fame in Hollywood

Oscar-winning actor Regina King's fame was cemented in history on Thursday, when she placed her hand and footprints on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre. King did a little dance as she stood barefoot in the wet cement, and etched "No place like home" under her name, the opening line of the theme song for "227", the TV series from the late 1980s in which she first gained attention.

New York exhibition celebrates David Bowie's 75th birth anniversary

A pop-up shop-cum-exhibition in New York is celebrating David Bowie on his upcoming 75th birth anniversary. Located in the Manhattan neighborhood of Soho where the British singer lived, the multimedia experience, entitled "Bowie 75," will remain open free of charge through January. The date of Bowie's birthday, Jan. 8, will be marked.

Britain's MOBO awards to host first live show since 2017

Britain's MOBO Awards will return later this year with a live show, their first since 2017, organisers said on Thursday. The MOBOs, which honour Music of Black Origin, will be held on Dec. 5 in Coventry, currently designated the UK City of Culture. Nominees are yet to be announced.

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including artist of the year, best new artist, and favorite pop song for her debut single, "Drivers License."

Soccer-TV series on Maradona promises new details, and controversy

A new drama series based on the life of late Argentine footballer Diego Maradona promises to reveal little-known details about the turbulent life and times of the legendary player and has already caused controversy in his homeland. The series, which was being filmed for Amazon Prime Video when Maradona died, tells the story of his rise from humble origins on the outskirts of Buenos Aires to global superstar who battled alcohol and drug addiction.

Explainer - Who faces legal liability in 'Rust' shooting case?

Lawsuits seeking to assign civil liability in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins would be most likely to name the "Rust" crew member who inspected the gun, the assistant director who handed it to actor Alec Baldwin and possibly others in the production company, experts said on Wednesday. New Mexico authorities have not ruled out criminal charges in the case. While rehearsing a scene on the movie set, Baldwin accidentally fired a gun that he had been told was safe. The shot killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Gun not thoroughly checked before Alec Baldwin fired fatal shot

A .45-caliber Colt revolver used on the set of the film "Rust" was not thoroughly checked before being given to actor Alec Baldwin, who fired a live lead bullet in an accidental fatal shooting last week in New Mexico, according to officials and a new court filing. New details about the incident emerged on Wednesday during a news conference by Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and in an affidavit filed by the sheriff's department.

