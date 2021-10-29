Left Menu

Matthew Perry writing an autobiography about his 'Friends' stardom, battle with addiction

'Friends' star Matthew Perry will tell the story of his past struggles with drug abuse and more in his upcoming memoir.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 12:06 IST
Matthew Perry writing an autobiography about his 'Friends' stardom, battle with addiction
Matthew Perry. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Friends' star Matthew Perry will tell the story of his past struggles with drug abuse and more in his upcoming memoir. As per People magazine, the actor secured a seven-figure deal with Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan, for the memoir.

"There has been so much written about me by others in the past. I thought it was time people heard it directly from the horse's mouth. In this case, the horse's mouth being me," Perry told People magazine. According to the publisher, Perry's book will take "readers behind-the-scenes and onto the soundstage of the most successful sitcom of all time while opening up about his private struggles with addiction."

The memoir is described as "candid, self-aware" and "unflinchingly honest," but also funny. This will be the first time a main cast member from 'Friends' releases a memoir, meaning there will be plenty of new stories for fans of the sitcom to hear. As the publisher put it, "This is the book that Friends fans have been waiting for."

Megan Lynch, the publisher of Flatiron Books, is set to edit Perry's autobiography. She said that the company is excited to bring this book to readers during a "time of isolation and division." "We need humour, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something-and Matthew's extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing. Matthew's book has unrivalled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanizing right now, a time of isolation and division," she told Deadline.

The currently untitled memoir is slated to hit bookshelves in fall 2022. Perry famously played the role of Chandler Bing on 'Friends', which ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and also starred Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Earlier this year, the six former co-stars got back together for HBO Max's 'Friends' reunion, during which they revealed a number of behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time on the show and reminisced about being a part of the hit series. Perry has long been open about his battle with drug abuse, which began after the actor was prescribed Vicodin for injuries sustained in a 1997 jet ski accident.

Though Perry has struggled with alcohol and drug abuse, he maintains a positive outlook on life. "I've had a lot of ups and downs in my life and a lot of wonderful accolades," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, "but the best thing about me is that if an alcoholic comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me stop drinking?' I will say, 'Yes. I know how to do that.'"

Throughout his private struggles, the star maintained his acting career, appearing in 'Fools Rush In' and other projects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021