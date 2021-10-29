Amisha Sethi Crowned as the Winner of Prestige Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2021, Season 10

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) It was a glam studded evening at the Grand Finale of Prestige Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2021, Season 10. With Season 10 commencing in the UAE, Haut Monde took its 96 Finalists to Dubai and Ras-Al-Khaimah for the shoots, semi finale and the finale. Amisha Sethi from Bangalore was announced as the winner for 2021, Season 10. The proud associates/sponsors for Season 10 were TTK Prestige (Presenting Partner), Magic Moments (Associate Partner), Gizmore (Technology Partner), Fime (NGO Partner), Hilton Garden Inn, Ras-Al-Khaimah (Venue Partner), Haut Monde TV (Entertainment Partner), Shikha Khan (Makeup artist), Fiza Khan MUA (Makeup artist) and Haut Monde Hill Stream Resort (Orientation Partner). The participants were from 21 global countries, and they set the bar high with the level of glamour, good looks and intelligence they brought with themselves. The Grand Finale commenced at Hilton Garden Inn, Ras-Al-Khaimah on 23rd October 2021 and had Dr. Aditi Govitrikar (Mrs. World), Sylvie Rodgers (Celebrity Hairstylist and makeup artist), Raman Kumar (Associate, Shri Sai Entertainments Pvt. Ltd.), Tarini Mukherji (Winner, Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2019) and Rony Kaula (celebrity photographer) at the jury panel. The show was choregraphed by the ace supermodel Kavita Kharayat along with actor and model, Sunny Kamble. The official mentoring was done by Kirti Mishra Narang (Winner of Water Element, Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2018). The Finalists were shot at 3 locations in UAE by the official celebrity photographer of the event, Rony Kaula.

The top 5 Elemental Queens were Amisha Sethi (Fire), Nisha Jharwal (Water), Pooja Badlani (Air), Preeti Gautam (Space) and Manjari Gupta (Earth). Further, zonal winners, first runners up and second runners up were declared from 5 zones (North, West, East, South, International). 51 subtitle winners were announced basis the personality/traits they carried with specific to that particular subtitle. Mr. Bharat Bhramar, Founder & Chairman, Haut Monde India said, “I am so proud to mark a milestone of 10 years in this journey. Every year, we get quality contestants who take the show one notch up every single time and it feels so good to see your brand rise and shape along with these contestants at every step.” The registrations for Season 11, 2022 has started and interested applicants can apply on www.mrsindiaworldwide.com. Below are the details of all zonal winners: East - Winner Manjari Gupta East - 1st Runner Up Saiprasanna Behera East - 2nd Runner Up Sulagna Das Poddar West - Winner Pooja Amit Badlani West - 1st Runner Up Mansi Rahul Ashta West - 2nd Runner Up Sunanda Sharma North - Winner Nisha Jharwal North - 1st Runner Up Mamta Rawat North - 2nd Runner Up Aarti Maan South - Winner Amisha Sethi South - 1st Runner Up Maithily Milind Pendse South - 2nd Runner Up Priyambada Yadav International - Winner Preeti Gautam Intl.- 1st Runner Up Tanya Tripathi Intl.- 2nd Runner Up Aditi Mehta Below are the details of 51 subtitle winners: Mrs. Iconic Eyes Tanya Puri Mrs. Perfect Smile Ashwini Shrikant Doke Mrs. Glowing Skin Aarti Mrs. Beautiful Hair Aditi Dubey Mrs. Adventurous Neha Sharda Mrs. Intellectual Mohanjit Kaur Mrs. Radiant Akanksha Chhabra Mrs. Body Beautiful Pulkita Tara Mrs. Timeless Beauty KirtibenBhairusinh Purohit Mrs. Beautiful Legs Tanu Sharma Mrs. Popular Manjari Gupta Mrs. Creative JhumiKulshrestha Yadav Mrs. Spontaneous PriyalPrakashbhaiLokhandwala Mrs. Gorgeous Heena Gosain Mrs. Style Icon Khushboo Nilesh Rawat Mrs. Charismatic Muskaan Gairola Mrs. Fashion Icon Preeti Gautam Mrs. Haute Couture Swati Singh Mrs. Enthusiastic Shashi Sangita Bara Mrs. Perfect Cat Walk Mansi Rahul Ashta Mrs. Photogenic Nisha Jharwal Mrs. Superanational Aditi Mehta Mrs. Shining Star Mamta Rawat Mrs. Elegant Tanya Tripathi Mrs. Glamorous Monica Ahuja Mrs. Goodness Ambassador Geeta Soni Ms. Path Breaker Suchitra Rani Haldar Mrs. Inspiration DhanalaxmiNagashettyChattnalli Mrs. Iron Lady Sheetal Lama Mrs. Active Anu Gupta Mrs. Tech Diva Pratibha Kumari Mrs. Talented Neeru Bajaj Mrs. Social Butterfly Hiral Chetan Merchant Mrs. Social Media Queen Preeti Gautam Mrs. Entertainer Priyanka Gupta Raman Mrs. Beautiful Heart Gurpreet Sandhu Mrs. Beautiful Voice Giselle Andrea Rushikesh Raut Mrs. Cheerful RenuDilipAghaw Mrs. Ingenious Priyambada Yadav Mrs. Buzz Bee SuvernaGovil Mrs. Hourglass Pooja Amit Badlani Mrs. Content Creator Tarandeep Bindra Mrs. Beauty with Brains Amisha Sethi Mrs. Confident Sunanda Sharma Mrs. Congenielity Kajal Kiran Mrs. Travellite Veenu Kaur Mrs. Gracious Maithily Milind Pendse Mrs. Bold and Beautiful Sunayana Raina Mrs. Magnificent Saiprasanna Behera Mrs. Stunning Ritika Pathak Mrs. Social Welfare Mansi Dadhich Mahur Image 1: Amisha Sethi Image 2: Left to right - Preeti Gautam, Manjari Gupta, Nisha Jharwal, Amisha Sethi and Pooja Badlani Image 3: Left to right - Preeti Gautam, Nisha Jharwal, Sylvie Rodgers, Tarini Mukherji, Amisha Sethi, Bharat Bhramar, Aditi Govitrikar and Pooja Badlani PWR PWR

