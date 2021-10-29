Left Menu

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar hospitalised

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar, best known for his work in the Sandalwood industry, has been admitted to a hospital in Karnataka.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 13:54 IST
Puneeth Rajkumar (Image sourcre: Twitter).

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar, best known for his work in the Sandalwood industry, has been admitted to a hospital in Karnataka. Puneeth was taken to the Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday morning after he suffered chest pain.

According to Dr Ranganath Nayak, Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru, Puneeth's condition is serious. "Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am. Trying our best to treat him. His condition is serious. Can't say anything as of now. His condition was bad when brought to the hospital, treatment on in ICU, " Dr Ranganath Nayak said.

Meanwhile, fans have taken to Twitter and Instagram to wish Puneeth a speedy recovery. "Dear Appu Fans, no need to worry - Power star Puneeth Raj Kumar will be back stronger.... Sending our prayers and thoughts. Get well soon sir," a fan tweeted.

"Get well soon sir. Praying for you," another one wrote on Twitter. Puneeth is the son of matinee idol Rajkumar. He is 46-year-old. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

