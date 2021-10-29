Kannada actor Puneet Rajkumar admitted to hospital after complaining of chest pain

Well-known Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was on Friday admitted to a private hospital here after he complained of chest pain.

The condition of the 46-year-old, son of matinee idol the late Rajkumar and Parvathamma, and fondly called 'Appu' by his fans, is serious, sources in the hospital said.

A popular television presenter, Puneet, who began his career as a child artiste, is also among the highest paid actors in the Kannada film industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)