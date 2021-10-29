Left Menu

Well-known Kannada actor Puneet Rajkumar dies after heart attack

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 15:20 IST
Late Puneeth Rajkumar (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Well-known Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar died here on Friday following a heart attack, hospital sources said.

The 46-year old Sandalwood star was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain.

A statement from the hospital earlier said that Puneeth Rajkumar ''was brought to the emergency department, Vikram Hospital with history of chest pain at 11:40 am, he was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated.'' The son of matinee idol the late Rajkumar, and Parvathamma, he was fondly called 'Appu' by his fans.

A popular television presenter, the 'power star', who began his career as a child artist, was also among the highest paid actors in the Kannada film industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

