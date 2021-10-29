Left Menu

Former PM H D Devegowda mourns the demise of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar

Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) national president H D Devegowda on Friday condoled the untimely demise of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 15:35 IST
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) national president H D Devegowda on Friday condoled the untimely demise of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar. "The news of the death of film actor, Yuvaratna Puneet Rajkumar is shocking. I watched Appu starring Prithviraj and rajakumara along with him. Today Karnataka lost yuvaratna," H D Devegowda said in a statement.

Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly called Appu by his fans, died due to a fatal cardiac arrest earlier in the day. He was 46. Mourning the demise of Puneeth, H D Devegowda added, "May the Lord grant peace to His soul. May God bring peace to his family and his fans."

Son of matinee idol Rajkumar, Puneeth started his career as a child artist with his father in the early 1980s. ' Raam', 'Hudugaru', and 'Anjani Putra' are some of his memorable movies. He was last seen in 'Yuvarathnaa', which was released early this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

