'A huge personal loss': Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai condoles death of Puneeth Rajkumar

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai is extremely saddened after learning about the untimely demise of renowned actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 17:25 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai is extremely saddened after learning about the untimely demise of renowned actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Taking to Twitter, Bommai paid a heartfelt tribute to Puneeth, saying he "was the most loved superstar".

"Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with. Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss. #OmShanti," he wrote. Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday after suffering from a heart attack. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru.

Son of matinee idol Rajkumar, Puneeth is fondly called 'Appu' by his fans. He started his career as a child artist with his father in the early 80s. 'Raam', 'Hudugaru', and 'Anjani Putra' are some of his memorable movies. He was last seen in 'Yuvarathnaa', which was released early this year. (ANI)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

