'Coming generations will remember him fondly', PM Modi mourns Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away at the age of 46 following a cardiac arrest on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 17:33 IST
'Coming generations will remember him fondly', PM Modi mourns Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's demise
Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, PM Modi (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Taking to his Twitter handle, PM Modi shared a throwback picture featuring him with the late actor.

Sharing the picture, the Prime Minister penned a moving note in the beloved memory of the actor. "A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the tweet read.

The untimely demise of Puneeth Rajkumar has shaken the entire film industry. Fans and celebrities from the Indian film fraternity have sent their condolences to the friends and family members of the late actor on social media. Noted politicians including Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Rahul Gandhi, Prakash Javdekar and Nirmala Sitharaman among others also expressed grief on the untimely demise of the 'Appu' actor.

Son of matinee idol Rajkumar, Puneeth passed away following a cardiac arrest on Friday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after experiencing chest pains. Lovingly called 'Appu' and 'Power Star' by his fans, Puneeth was associated with the silver screen since he was a toddler.

The 46-year-old actor has been the lead actor in 29 films since his 2002 hero debut in 'Appu', with his last release being 'Yuvarathnaa', which hit the screens in April earlier this year. 'Raam', 'Hudugaru', and 'Anjani Putra' are some of his memorable movies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

