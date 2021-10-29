PM, politicians and celebrities pay tributes to 'fearless' actor Puneeth Rajkumar

''A prolific and talented actor'' and ''gone too soon'' is how Prime Minister Narendra Modi, politicians across party lines and celebrities reacted to the sudden death of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar following a heart attack on Friday.

The 46-year-old actor, known for films such as “Appu”, ''Veera Kannadiga'' and “Maurya'', died here in a hospital following a massive heart attack.

Puneeth, who was known to be a fitness enthusiast, was rushed to Vikram Hospital after he complained of chest pain following a two-hour workout in the gym, doctors treating him said. He died shortly after.

Soon after the news of Puneeth's demise broke, PM Modi, Bommai and several other political personalities paid homage to the actor.

PM Modi said that the coming generations will remember Puneeth fondly for his works and wonderful personality.

''A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,'' he tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, CM Bommai said he was ''shocked and deeply saddened'' to hear about the sudden demise of ''Karnataka's most loved superstar''.

''Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with. Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss. #OmShanti,'' the CM tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called Puneeth a ''bright star'' who had a long promising career ahead.

''My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers,'' she tweeted.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said Puneeth's passing away was a personal loss for him as the families shared a ''cordial bond'' for many decades.

He said in Puneeth the Kannada cine industry has lost one of its greatest contemporary icons. ''Kannada cine industry has lost one of its greatest contemporary icons. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Puneeth's family and the people of Karnataka who are mourning this irreparable loss.'' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled Puneeth’s demise.

''Deeply saddened by the passing of @PuneethRajkumar, one of the leading actors in Kannada cinema. Heartfelt condolences to his family,'' he wrote on Twitter.

Several big names from the South film industry, including veteran actor Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Siddharth, as well as names from Bollywood like Sonu Sood and Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to pay tributes to the actor.

Chiranjeevi said he was shocked and devastated. ''Shocking, devastating and heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. Rest in peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole. Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss,'' Chiranjeevi posted on Twitter.

The son of matinee idol the late Rajkumar, and Parvathamma, Puneeth began his career as a child artist appearing in movies like ''Thayige Thakka Maga'', ''Vasantha Geetha'' and ''Bhagyavantha''.

He made his debut as a leading man 2002 movie ''Appu'' and followed it up with movies like ''Abhi'', ''Veera Kannadiga'' and ''Maurya'', ''Ajay'' and ''Arasu''.

Calling Puneeth his brother, actor Ram Charan remembered him as one of the ''warmest'' persons he had ever met.

''He not only successfully took the legacy forward of his late father Rajkumar Garu with his acting but also with his kindness. My deepest condolences to his family and diehard fans. You will be missed,'' Charan wrote.

''Rang De Basanti'' star Siddharth took to Twitter and wrote he was unable to process the news of the actor's passing away.

''I cannot process this. Cannot believe you've left us Puneeth. Kind, gifted, fearless...so much to give to the world. This is not fair brother. Heartbroken.'' Rana Daggubati tweeted, ''Gone too soon brother! Extremely shocked and saddened.'' Actor Trisha Krishnan, who had worked with him in the 2014 actioner ''Power'', posted a heartbreak emoticon and wrote, ''I refuse to process this.'' Prakash Raj said he was ''shattered'' with the news and called it a ''black friday''.

''Ah No. Gone too soon my dear Appu. I’m shattered. Heart broken... not fair #BlackFriday #PuneethRajkumar,'' he tweeted.

Parvathy Thiruvothu shared a throwback photograph with Puneeth from one of their films.

''It aches beyond words could ever express. Puneeth Broken heart #PuneethRajkumar'' she captioned the picture.

Actor Sudheer Babu wrote, ''A star gone too soon leaving the film fraternity in deep sorrow.. you will be missed forever! Rest in peace #PuneethRajkumar'' Actor-producer Prithviraj Sukumaran said he was heartbroken with the news.

''This hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May the family, friends and the millions of fans have the strength to tide through this sorrow! #PuneethRajkumar.'' Puneeth was also a popular celebrity host on television. He hosted the first two seasons of ''Kannadada Kotyadhipati'', Kannada version of Amitabh Bachchan's ''Kaun Banega Crorepati''. He also emceed Colors Kannada's reality show ''Family Power''.

Mahesh Babu said Puneeth's sudden demise has left him ''shocked and deeply saddened''.

''Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,'' he posted on the microblogging site.

''Deeply saddened to hear this. Rest in peace #PuneethRajkumar sir. Heartfelt condolences to the Family, Friends, and Fans.#GoneTooSoon #RIP'' actor Nivin Pauly said.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachachan tweeted, ''Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar My condolences to his family and his fans. You will be missed.'' Sood said he was ''heartbroken'' and tweeted, ''Will always miss you my brother.'' PTI JUR SHD BK SHD SHD

