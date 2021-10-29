Left Menu

Nawab Malik says he published photos of Wankhede's former wife with her consent

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Friday claimed that he made public the photos of the first wife of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede with her prior consent.The minister also said he has never said anything against Wankhedes current wife, actor Kranti Redkar, and she should not play the Marathi card.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-10-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 19:20 IST
Nawab Malik says he published photos of Wankhede's former wife with her consent
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Friday claimed that he made public the photos of the first wife of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede with her prior consent.

The minister also said he has never said anything against Wankhede's current wife, actor Kranti Redkar, and she should not play the ''Marathi card''. Malik was asked by reporters whether it was appropriate on his part to use the photos of Dr Shabana Qureshi, the first wife of Sameer Wankhede, when the couple had divorced by mutual consent some years ago. Some BJP leaders too had raised this point.

The NCP leader said when he received the photos from someone, he was told that the person (in the photographs) had agreed that they could be used. ''Dr Shabana Qureshi was never willing to come forward or speak over this issue (earlier). When Sameer Wankhede started stressing that he is Hindu, they had to speak up. Her father then told everyone that they always knew Wankhede family as being Muslim,” Malik said.

The state minority affairs minister also said he never made any comment or allegation against Kranti Redkar. ''While she has been playing the Marathi card, I want to underscore the fact that I and my family have been living in Maharashtra for almost 70 years. Am I not a Maharashtrian?'' said the NCP leader.

Redkar should not forget that her husband was ''part of a conspiracy to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai,'' Malik further said. ''I do not think a person will be saved only because he is a Maharashtrian, even if he belongs to certain caste or religion,” he added.

Malik has levelled several allegations against Wankhede, the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, following a raid by the NCB on a cruise ship during which drugs were allegedly recovered and actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was arrested along with others. The minister claimed that Wankhede got a government job in the Scheduled Castes category even when he was Muslim by birth. The NCB official has maintained that he is Hindu.

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021