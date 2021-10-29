K'taka CM appeals for peace as he condoles death of Puneeth Rajkumar

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday appealed for peace as he condoled the death of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, and said the government will be making all the necessary arrangements for public to pay last respects to their ''favourite star''.

''My appeal to the people of Karnataka is when we lose such a great actor, it is natural that it will cause pain, but we should not become emotional and lose patience. We should maintain peace. By giving him (Puneeth) a peaceful send off, we will have to pay rightful respect to him,'' Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he requested cooperation from everyone in maintaining peace and to see to it that no untoward incidents take place.

''.. We will be making all arrangements at the Kanteerava Stadium for the public to pay last respects for the entire day tomorrow. So people should pay their last respects peacefully. I request his fans with folded hands to maintain peace,'' he said, adding that Puneeth Rajkumar will be accorded government honour and the government will go by the family's decision on final rites and the place for it.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after a heart attack, earlier today. He was 46 and is survived by wife Ashwini Revanth and daughters Drithi and Vanditha.

The CM's request for peace comes in the backdrop of the violence that took place in the city, following the death of Puneeth's father and Kannada thespian Rajkumar in 2006.

Noting that Puneeth Rajkumar had complained of tiredness after his morning activities, Bommai said, ''his family doctor was consulted who had referred him to Vikram Hospital as the heart condition was critical, and despite all attempts by the Doctors to revive him at the hospital we could not save him.'' ''In Puneeth Rajkumar Karnataka has lost a great actor who has made great achievements at a very young age. His whole family is in deep sorrow, the entire people of Karnataka are sad,'' he said.

Calling Puneeth Rajkumar, a ''youth icon'', the Chief Minister said, it's ''ironic ''that the actor had spoken to him over phone on Thursday and an appointment was fixed for meeting today, regarding inauguration of his website on November 1.

''I had asked him to come today (for the meeting).. but fate has taken him elsewhere. I could not meet him. It is really shocking. Great loss to the cultural world. The cinema world has not only lost a leading actor, but a person with leadership qualities. His personality and conduct was humble like his father Dr Rajkumar and was a role model for others,'' he said, as he recalled his long association with the Rajkumar family.

Recollecting the time he spent with Puneeth Rajkumar and family, recently, Bommai said he had seen 'Appu' (as Puneeth Rajkumar is popularly known) as a kid to what he has grown up to today.

''He had a great future, but fate has played its game, it is cruel. His death has caused irreparable loss and pain. The family is completely shattered.''