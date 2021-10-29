Hariprasad Chaurasia, Adnan Sami perform at Iconic Week celebrations in Srinagar

Renowned singer Adnan Sami, santoor player Abhay Rustum Sopori and noted flutist Hariprasad Chaurasia mesmerized the audience at Iconic Week celebrations with their performances here on Friday.

''The trio enthralled the audience with their magical performances at musical evening show held at Cheshmashahi Garden in Srinagar,'' an official spokesman said.

The musical evening show was organised by Mission Youth J&K in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and the tourism department. Several local and national singers, musicians and instrumentalists performed there, the spokesman said.

The show was inaugurated by Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Pankaj Mithal.

Speaking at the show, Sami who sung various qawalis was all praise for Kashmir for its incredible beauty and hospitality from the people.

He said that he is emotionally connected with Kashmir and his love for the place is unflinching.

Sami said the beauty of Kashmir has no comparison in the entire world and he loves to perform here.

Sopori presented the Santoor Vadan on the occasion, followed by soulful performance by classical flutist and music director Hariprasad Chaurasia along with the team.

On the occasion, various stalls displaying and selling Kashmir's ethnic and street food and other traditional food varieties witnessed huge rush.

