Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw to star in John Krasinski's untitled next

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 22:10 IST
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, John Krasinski (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Primetime Emmy Award winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge and 'Harry Potter' actor Fiona Shaw have joined the cast of John Krasinski's upcoming untitled fantasy-comedy for Paramount. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Phoebe and Fiona have been roped in to join the ensemble cast of John Krasinski's upcoming untitled fantasy-comedy for Paramount.

Apart from donning the director's hat, Krasinski is also serving as the writer for the untitled fantasy-comedy. Krasinski will also act in the movie alongside 'Free Guy' actor Ryan Reynolds.

The shooting of the project is expected to start next summer ahead of a Thanksgiving 2023 release. The plot details of the project are being kept under the wraps, but as per The Hollywood Reporter, the story is based on an original idea of Krasinski's about a child's journey to rediscover their imagination.

The untitled project is being produced by Krasinski with his Sunday Night Productions partners Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form. Reynolds is also producing the project via his company, Maximum Effort, while Maximum Effort's George Dewey will executive produce. Both Krasinski and Reynolds' production banners have first-look deals with Paramount, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

