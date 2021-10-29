Cinema hall owners hail WB govt's decision to raise occupancy to 70 per cent

Owners of single screens and plexes welcomed the announcement of the West Bengal government to raise the cap on occupancy at theatres from 50 per cent to 70 per cent saying it will bring more buoyancy in the industry which recorded good response from the audience since the Durga puja.

West Bengal government in a notification Friday raised the cap on occupancy in cinema halls from 50 per cent to 70 per cent. Navin Chokhani the owner of 'Navina' in south Kolkata told PTI, ''We had been recording regular houseful shows for some films and good response for some other films since the beginning of October.'' He said the seating arrangements at the theatre will be changed to accommodate the 70 per cent occupancy limit from November 1 and at the same time maintain COVID safety precautions to the highest level. ''After seeing the response of the audience in the past few weeks I am sure more people will come,'' he said. Owner of Priya Entertainments Arijit Dutta said the government's decision is encouraging. ''The response of the audience is now far better than that in the previous year when the pandemic struck first.'' Seating arrangements will be changed at Priya theatre soon to be in sync with the higher occupancy limit. ''We know higher number of people will come and this momentum will continue,'' he said.

Welcoming the government's decision, a spokesperson of SVF Entertainment said it will encourage more people, who had to be turned away in certain shows due to the bar on occupancy, to come and instill more confidence among producers and distributors for big screen releases.

Office bearer of Eastern India Motion Pictures Association Ratan Saha hailed the government decision on increasing occupancy in theatres. ''We welcome it and urge every hall owner to maintain all COVID-19 protocols inside the hall,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)