Action movie 'Squad' to premiere on ZEE5 in November

Squad, the upcoming action film which marks the debut of actors Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj, is set to release on ZEE5 on November 12.Produced by Zee Studios and Indian Media Entertainment, the film is directed by Nilesh Sahay.Squad revolves around the battle between the nations special forces with a little girl at the centre of it who has lost everyone in her life.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 11:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ZEE5India)
''Squad'', the upcoming action film which marks the debut of actors Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj, is set to release on ZEE5 on November 12.

Produced by Zee Studios and Indian Media Entertainment, the film is directed by Nilesh Sahay.

''Squad'' revolves around the battle between the nations' special forces with a little girl at the centre of it who has lost everyone in her life. Rinzing, the son of actor Danny Denzongpa, said working on his debut movie was a rollercoaster ride.

''We've seen everything through this film - extreme weather and logistic issues due to restrictions during the pandemic but yet we were more on top. ''I'm proud to have this as my debut film and it's been an honour working with Nilesh. I am truly looking forward to the audience experiencing the spectacle that 'Squad' is,'' the actor said in a statement.

Sahay said while the team faced several challenges to mount the project during COVID times, ''Squad'' was completed without ''compromising on quality''.

''I am certain that 'Squad' will set a benchmark when it comes to action sequences in Indian films. I am happy that the film is releasing on ZEE5 and will reach a global audience,'' he said. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said the team is thrilled to bring the film to the audience. ''This ZEE5 Original Film will break records with its high-scale, high-octane and high-magnitude action sequences. So, get set to feel the rush with this edge-of-the-seat patriotic entertainer which has an internationally acclaimed crew to its credits,'' Kalra said. The film, which was shot in Belarus, also stars Pooja Batra, Mohan Kapur and Amit Gaur.

