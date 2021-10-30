Left Menu

Veteran star Yusuf Husain passes away, Hansal Mehta pens emotional note for father-in-law

Veteran actor Yusuf Husain, widely known for his roles in hit films like 'Vivah', 'Dhoom 2' and 'Dil Chahta Hai', has passed away. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is his son-in-law, condoled the star's demise and shared an emotional note in his memory.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-10-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 11:35 IST
Yusuf Husain (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Yusuf Husain, widely known for his roles in hit films like 'Vivah', 'Dhoom 2' and 'Dil Chahta Hai', has passed away. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is his son-in-law, condoled the star's demise and shared an emotional note in his memory. Hansal took to Twitter and mourned the death of the veteran actor. He wrote, "I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father."

He added, "He was life - if life itself had to have a physical form. "Today he is gone. To remind all those women in heaven that they are 'Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki' and all the men that they are 'Haseen naujwaan'. And then to end with a booming 'love you love you love you'. Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes - love you love you love you." Hansal's directorial 'Shahid', which starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, had released in 2013. He has also helmed 'Aligarh' and 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'. Yusuf Husain's daughter Safeena is married to Hansal.

Reacting to Hansal's heartfelt note, Pooja Bhatt wrote, "This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can't begin to imagine what you'll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all!" The cause of Yusuf Husain's death is not known yet. The veteran actor worked in the Hindi film and TV industry for many decades.

He is best known for movies such as 'Raees', 'Raaz', 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', 'Shahid', 'OMG: Oh My God', 'Krrish 3', 'Dabangg 3', 'The Tashkent Films', and 'Jalebi' among many others. He has also worked in popular TV shows such as 'Mullah Nasruddin', 'Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', 'Ssshhhh... Koi Hai', 'CID', and 'Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan'. (ANI)

