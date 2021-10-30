Left Menu

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Badhaai Do' to release on Republic Day weekend 2022

The makers of the much-awaited family comedy 'Badhaai Do', starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, have piqued the interest of the audience by announcing the film's theatrical release date

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-10-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 14:15 IST
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The makers of the much-awaited family comedy 'Badhaai Do', starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, have piqued the interest of the audience by announcing the film's theatrical release date: Republic Day weekend, 2022. Bhumi took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a picture in which she can be seen sitting on a white bench and sharing smiles with her co-actor Rajkummar Rao and the film's director Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

She added the caption, "Theatre ready... Aap ready... Toh hum bhi ready...Republic Day weekend 2022 ko aa rahe hain hum aapse milne in cinemas to celebrate... So save the date!! And congratulations nahi #BadhaaiDo." Sharing the screen space for the first time, Rajkummar and Bhumi will be seen portraying interesting characters they have never played on screen before. Raj will be essaying the role of a cop in a Mahila police thana and Bhumi will be playing the role of a PT teacher.

The film also boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, Shashi Bhushan and many more. Sharing his excitement for the film's release, director Harshavardhan Kulkarni said, "When it comes to family entertainers especially comedy films, cinema is the ideal platform as they can be enjoyed with the entire family. We are super excited to bring 'Badhaai Do' to cinema halls on the Republic Day weekend. It's a wholesome entertainer and I really hope the audiences would enjoy watching the movie as much as we enjoyed creating it."

'Badhaai Do' is the second installment of the superhit flick 'Badhaai Ho', which saw Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and late actor Surekha Sikri in the lead roles. While the story and characters of 'Badhaai Do' are different from that of 'Badhaai Ho', there is a common theme as both are family-oriented films that will be endearing to the audience.

Junglee Pictures' 'Badhaai Do' is written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. (ANI)

