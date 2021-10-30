Fortunate that I have a song sung by Arijit Singh so early in my career: Siddhant Chaturvedi

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who wowed viewers with his brilliant acting skills as rapper MC Sher in 'Gully Boy', is now gearing up for the release of YRF's 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. He will play the role of the big city slick con-artist - the New Bunty in the upcoming comedy. Siddhant has got the first-ever romantic track of his career, 'Luv Ju', in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and he is overwhelmed that he has got the chart-busting sensation Arijit Singh's song so early in his film career.

Siddhant said, "I think Arijit Singh singing Luv Ju that I'm lip-syncing to in the film is a milestone moment of my career. Having grown up listening and loving Arijit's songs right from 'Phir Le Aya Dil' in Barfi!, I was in disbelief when YRF told me that he was singing a song to be picturised on me in Bunty Aur Babli 2!" He added, "Arijit Singh is a generation-defining superstar singer. He has sung for all the top stars of my generation and delivered evergreen chartbusters! I'm fortunate that I have a song sung by him so early in my career! He is just phenomenal in Luv Ju. It's a romantic song that will just hook you in and keep growing on you. I haven't stopped listening to Luv Ju and I'm sure there will be many like me when this breezy romantic track drops."

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji as the original Bunty and Babli. Gorgeous debutant Sharvari plays the new Babli who is stunning, intelligent, and tech-savvy. This comedy will pit two sets of con artists, from different generations, against each other as they try to prove who is the better con couple. The film, which is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021, has been directed by Varun V. Sharma, who has worked as an Assistant Director in hit films like 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)