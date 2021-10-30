Left Menu

B-Town pour in birthday wishes for Ananya Panday

As actor Ananya Panday turned 23 years old on Saturday, several celebrities shared their birthday wishes for the actor on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-10-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 17:05 IST
B-Town pour in birthday wishes for Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As actor Ananya Panday turned 23 years old on Saturday, several celebrities shared their birthday wishes for the actor on social media. Taking to her Instagram Story, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a monochrome picture of Ananya and wrote, "Happy birthday you star. Tons of love and luck always."

Dia Mirza also took to her Instagram Story to post a vibrant picture of Ananya in a yellow, floral dress. She added, "Happy Birthday Ananya," with a yellow heart emoticon.

Sharing throwback pictures from their trip to Udaipur, designer Manish Malhotra wrote a sweet post to wish Ananya. "Happy birthday dearest @ananyapanday stay the warm, focused, hardworking girl you are .. lots of love and blessings... Throwback pics of our memorable trip to Udaipur," he wrote.

Kiara Advani also posted a beautiful picture of the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy Birthday @ananyapanday. may your day be filled with smiles, sunshine, love and laughter." Earlier today, Ananya's rumoured boyfriend and actor Ishaan Khatter also shared a sweet birthday message for his 'Khaali Peeli' co-star on his Instagram handle.

Ananya was recently summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with Mumbai drugs-on-the-cruise case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. However, she did not appear before the agency on Monday due to some personal commitments. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Shakun Batra's directorial untitled film that also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

She will also be seen in 'Liger' along with Vijay Devakonda and boxing legend Mike Tyson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021