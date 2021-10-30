B-Town pour in birthday wishes for Ananya Panday

As actor Ananya Panday turned 23 years old on Saturday, several celebrities shared their birthday wishes for the actor on social media. Taking to her Instagram Story, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a monochrome picture of Ananya and wrote, "Happy birthday you star. Tons of love and luck always."

Dia Mirza also took to her Instagram Story to post a vibrant picture of Ananya in a yellow, floral dress. She added, "Happy Birthday Ananya," with a yellow heart emoticon.

Sharing throwback pictures from their trip to Udaipur, designer Manish Malhotra wrote a sweet post to wish Ananya. "Happy birthday dearest @ananyapanday stay the warm, focused, hardworking girl you are .. lots of love and blessings... Throwback pics of our memorable trip to Udaipur," he wrote.

Kiara Advani also posted a beautiful picture of the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy Birthday @ananyapanday. may your day be filled with smiles, sunshine, love and laughter." Earlier today, Ananya's rumoured boyfriend and actor Ishaan Khatter also shared a sweet birthday message for his 'Khaali Peeli' co-star on his Instagram handle.

Ananya was recently summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with Mumbai drugs-on-the-cruise case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. However, she did not appear before the agency on Monday due to some personal commitments. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Shakun Batra's directorial untitled film that also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

She will also be seen in 'Liger' along with Vijay Devakonda and boxing legend Mike Tyson. (ANI)

