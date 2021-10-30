Ryan Reynolds recalls his anxiety battle

Following his announcement about a "sabbatical," actor and father Ryan Reynolds recently reminisced about the pressures he has faced in his career and how they have affected his anxiety. Over the past year alone, the 'Deadpool' actor has filmed a few star-studded movies, including Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, and Spirited, a modern, musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, with Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.

According to E! News, in an interview with a magazine, the actor and Aviation Gin co-owner spoke about his work ethic and how it has affected his mental health. "I tend to bite off way more than I could or should chew," the actor said on, while he filming on Spirited's Boston production was still going on. He continued, "I think maybe it's just that Canadian sensibility: 'Well, I said I was going to, so I have to deliver this.' I will do that at the cost of my own well-being sometimes."

In May, towards the end of Mental Health Awareness Month, the actor revealed he has suffered from anxiety his entire life. "I fixate on things. That's sort of the engine of anxiety. I lay awake at night, wrapping and unwrapping every possible scenario," he told the magazine.

The outlet reported that Reynolds is actively trying to manage the issue through meditation and a conscious effort to be mindful. "I tend to pave over anxiety with work and, to a lesser extent, achievement," he said, adding "You want to tick boxes sometimes. So these days, my goal is to be as present as I can and not just tick a box just to do it. I'm fully embracing and living that right now. It's been amazing." Reynolds sat down for the interview just hours after returning home from filming 'Spirited' in Boston. "Full disclosure: I shot till about 3:30 this morning, drove till 5:30 or 6; slept for an hour and a half until two of my kids punched me in the face," he said.

As per E! News, Reynolds lives in a rural area north of New York City with his wife and actor Blake Lively and their three daughters. Earlier this month, just after wrapping production on 'Spirited', Reynolds announced on Instagram that it was the "perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie-making." He attributed the reason to being a "parent." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)