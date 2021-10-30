Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel covers artworks starring Stan Lee go up for blockchain auction; Mumbai court grants bail to son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan an more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Marvel covers artworks starring Stan Lee go up for blockchain auction

Ten artworks showing Stan Lee on the covers of his comic books and signed by the late Marvel superhero creator go up for blockchain auction on Wednesday, with winning bidders getting the physical as well as digital versions of the canvases. Pop artist Rob Prior began working with the man behind, among others, Spider-Man, Iron Man and Black Panther in 2017 on "The Legacy Collection: Portraits of Stan Lee", and depicts him as his famed characters or in cameo images.

Mumbai court grants bail to son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan

An Indian court on Thursday granted bail to the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, more than three weeks after he was arrested in a drugs case that has dominated news headlines and polarised social media in the cinema-obsessed nation. "The court has granted bail just now and hopefully all the three petitioners will come out of jail tomorrow or on Saturday," Mukul Rohatgi, a lawyer who appeared for Khan's son, told reporters outside a court in India's financial capital Mumbai.

'No place like home': Regina King cements fame in Hollywood

Oscar-winning actor Regina King's fame was cemented in history on Thursday, when she placed her hand and footprints on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre. King did a little dance as she stood barefoot in the wet cement, and etched "No place like home" under her name, the opening line of the theme song for "227", the TV series from the late 1980s in which she first gained attention.

New York exhibition celebrates David Bowie's 75th birth anniversary

A pop-up shop-cum-exhibition in New York is celebrating David Bowie on his upcoming 75th birth anniversary. Located in the Manhattan neighborhood of Soho where the British singer lived, the multimedia experience, entitled "Bowie 75," will remain open free of charge through January. The date of Bowie's birthday, Jan. 8, will be marked.

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including artist of the year, best new artist, and favorite pop song for her debut single, "Drivers License."

'Solo party': Ed Sheeran releases album while isolating for COVID

Music star Ed Sheeran released his fourth solo album, entitled "=" (equals), on Friday while isolating for COVID-19, saying he was going to celebrate with a "solo party". The singer, known for chart-topping hits such as "Shape of You" and "Thinking Out Loud", had told fans earlier this week he had tested positive for the coronavirus, and had cancelled all in-person events to promote his new record.

Soccer-TV series on Maradona promises new details, and controversy

A new drama series based on the life of late Argentine footballer Diego Maradona promises to reveal little-known details about the turbulent life and times of the legendary player and has already caused controversy in his homeland. The series, which was being filmed for Amazon Prime Video when Maradona died https://www.reuters.com/article/soccer-argentina-maradona-death-idINKBN2852JQ of a heart attack in November 2020, tells the story of his rise from humble origins on the outskirts of Buenos Aires to global superstar who battled alcohol and drug addiction.

Armorer on 'Rust' film set says producers overruled her safety requests

The armorer who oversaw guns used in filming of Western movie "Rust" said producers allowed for an "unsafe" movie set and rejected her requests for training and other measures before actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer. Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez, 24, issued the first public statement on her behalf late on Thursday, a week after the fatal shooting by Baldwin of Halyna Hutchins on the "Rust" set outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

