Makers to unveil small glimpse of 'RRR' on November 1

Movie buffs have been on their toes since the announcement of S.S. Rajamouli's highly-anticipated action drama 'RRR'. Piquing their interests, now the makers have decided to present a tiny glimpse of the magnum opus on November 1 at 11 am. Ace filmmaker, S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming film 'RRR' is the highly-anticipated action drama featuring Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt scheduled for release on January 7, 2022 world over.

The makers will unveil a small glimpse of the movie on Monday, November 1. Set in pre-independence India, the film is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who was also the mastermind behind the record-breaking 'Baahubali' series. 'RRR' was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram during production, forced the makers to push the release date.

The makers then pushed the release date to October 13 this year, but due to the theatres not being fully functional, the makers postponed that date too. The period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. (ANI)

