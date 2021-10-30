Left Menu

NDMC inaugurates Delhi's first dog park

North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday inaugurated elhis first dog park at Rajinder Nagar here where people can take their pets for a stretch and stroll, the civic body said in a statement.The dog park was inaugurated by North Corporation Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh. Delhis first dog park will help the pets to stay fit, rejuvenate recreate in safe open spaces like parks, Singh said in the statement.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday inaugurated elhi's first dog park at Rajinder Nagar here where people can take their pets for a stretch and stroll, the civic body said in a statement.

The dog park was inaugurated by North Corporation Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh. Singh said the dog park comprises swings, green patches for canines and their pet parents so that they can enjoy a good walk and some good rides together. ''With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic life of pet dogs and pet parents got confined to indoors and within limited space, making them fall prey to lifestyle diseases. Delhi's first dog park will help the pets to stay fit, rejuvenate & recreate in safe open spaces like parks,'' Singh said in the statement. Assistant Deputy Commissioner, Karol Bagh Zone, Vishakha Yadav said a seamless registration counter has been installed to ensure adequate safety measures for the pets and the pet parents. Beautifully depicted dog caricatures and paintings are drawn throughout the park giving it a lively atmosphere. ''Different kinds of swings, including the ones made out of waste, will enthral the pet lovers and their babies,'' she said in the statement.

Free check up and free anti-rabies vaccination camp for pets were also organised during the inaugural ceremony.

Such dog parks already exist in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation is also working on a similar concept to open a pet park by March next year.

