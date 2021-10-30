Nagpur: 2-year-old girl dies after coming under father's vehicle

A two-year-old girl was killed on Saturday after being hit by a mini truck driven by her father in Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said. The incident took place in Mohgaon Bujrug at around 10am, a Narkhed police station official said.

''When Sunil Madankar (32) was driving out his mini truck from the courtyard of his house, his daughter Savi came in front of the vehicle and got run over. He rushed Savi to a nearby hospital but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Madankar has been booked for causing death by negligence and rash driving,'' he informed.

