Left Menu

Deputy bank branch manager found dead, names 2 policemen in her 'suicide note'

A 32-year-old deputy manager of the Punjab National Bank branch at Sahanganj in Faizabad was found hanging in her rented accommodation on Saturday, with a purported suicide note pointing fingers at two police personnel, officials said.Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey said the matter is under investigation.According to police, Shraddha Gupta had joined the bank in 2015 as a clerk and she cleared departmental exams and got promoted.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 31-10-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 00:25 IST
Deputy bank branch manager found dead, names 2 policemen in her 'suicide note'
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old deputy manager of the Punjab National Bank branch at Sahanganj in Faizabad was found hanging in her rented accommodation on Saturday, with a purported suicide note pointing fingers at two police personnel, officials said.

Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey said the matter is under investigation.

According to police, Shraddha Gupta had joined the bank in 2015 as a clerk and she cleared departmental exams and got promoted. She was posted at Faizabad since 2018.

They said Gupta, who was unmarried, was from the Rajajipuram locality of Lucknow and used to occasionally visit her family. Police said that this morning when her milkman knocked at her door there was no response. It is then that he informed Gupta’s landlord.

When she did not open the door they peeped through the side window and found her hanging.

Police also said they have found a note, purported to be her suicide note, in which she has blamed a police officer, a constable and a private persons for her taking the extreme step. It was not immediately clear what she has accused them of.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
2
Blood count test must for every fever patient, Mathura health officials told  

Blood count test must for every fever patient, Mathura health officials told...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

 Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021