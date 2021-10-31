Left Menu

Anushka Sharma celebrates Halloween with team India players and their little munchkins

Ahead of India's T20 World Cup Super 12 fixture against New Zealand on Sunday, several Indian players along with their wives and kids celebrated Halloween.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 31-10-2021 08:21 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 08:21 IST
Anushka Sharma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of India's T20 World Cup Super 12 fixture against New Zealand on Sunday, several Indian players along with their wives and kids celebrated Halloween. Thanks to actor Anushka Sharma for giving us a glimpse of their celebrations.

Taking to Instagram Story, Anushka shared a string of images from their low-key Halloween party in the UAE. In the pictures, we can see Anushka and Indian skipper Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika, dressed as a fairy with other cricketers' children -- including Rohit Sharma's daughter, R Ashwin's daughters and Hardik Pandya's son. Cricketer Ishan Kishan was seen holding Hardik and Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya, while Vamika sat on the floor wearing a frilly frock with a unicorn headband.

"Happy Halloween from this cute bunch," Anushka captioned the image. Also, in one of the viral videos, Kohli was seen collecting candies with Vamika in his arms.

Anushka also shared a group photograph, in which she can be seen holding Vamika in her arms as Kohli posed beside her. Every year, Halloween is celebrated on October 31. Halloween means holy evening or All Saints Day. It is celebrated mostly in western countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

