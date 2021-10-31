Left Menu

Will Smith opens up about having suicidal thoughts in past

Hollywood star Will Smith recently revealed that there's a time when he wanted to end his life.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 10:16 IST
Will Smith opens up about having suicidal thoughts in past
Will Smith . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Will Smith recently revealed that there's a time when he wanted to end his life. In the newly-dropped trailer of his fitness docuseries 'Best Shape of My Life', Smith opened up about his battle against suicidal thoughts and he overcame the particular phase.

"...Exposing my life and so many things that people don't know about me....the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide," Smith said in the trailer. It's not clear when the actor had suicidal thoughts.

The YouTube docuseries focuses on the Grammy award-winning actor's fitness and health journey. The first two episodes of 'Best Shape of My Life' will debut November 8, one day before his memoir hits shelves, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The remaining four episodes will premiere daily on Will Smith's official YouTube channel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India
4
Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

 Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021