Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of her 'bunday' in Rajasthan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and children in Rajasthan.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 31-10-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 10:52 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and children in Rajasthan. On Sunday, she took to Instagram and dropped a laidback and lazy Sunday picture. In the image, only Kareena's shadow against the backdrop of brick walls is visible. She can be seen standing in the sunlight with her hair tied in a bun.

Describing the image, Kareena quipped, "It's bunday in Rajasthan." A day ago, Kareena shared a picture of her elder son Taimur posing at a monument.

"With the love of my life," she captioned the image. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will release on Valentine's Day, 2022. It is a loose adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'.

On the other hand, Saif is gearing up for the release of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', co-starring Rani Mukerji, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

